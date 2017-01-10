Sammy Lee appointed Crystal Palace assistant-manager

Crystal Palace have confirmed that Sammy Lee has been appointed assistant-manager.

The move was widely expected after the Eagles dispensed with the services of Keith Millen – who had been number two under Alan Pardew, Neil Warnock, Tony Pulis and Ian Holloway – on Monday evening.

Goalkeeping coach Andy Woodman has also been moved out.

Lee is a trusted sidekick of Allardyce and has worked with him during his short spell in charge of England and at Bolton Wanderers.

Allardyce told the club’s website: “I am looking forward to once again working with Sammy. It was great working with him at Bolton and is someone who has a wealth of experience both at club and international level over the years as well.”