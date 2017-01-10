Lee Rigby memorial flag ‘removed from railings’

A Lee Rigby memorial flag marking the spot where the young soldier was repeatedly knifed to death went missing.

The flag was tied to railings where the fusilier was brutally murdered in a terror attack in May 2013, and had been there for about a year before it disappeared.

The memorial in Woolwich, which read ‘Lee Rigby RIP – White Horse Remembers’ and had images of the soldier, the Millwall FC logo and a red poppy, went missing last week.

Danny Taylor wrote on Facebook: “So someone has decided to remove my mate Neil’s Lee Rigby flag from the railings where Lee was killed.

“This was a massive flag with a picture of Lee on and also had the White Horse Remembers on it. Does anyone know what has happened to it?

“This has been there for ages and now someone has decided to remove it for some reason.”

The flag was later recovered hidden behind a grey electrical box nearby and will be returned to its original spot.

Danny then posted on Facebook two days later: “Good news, the flag has been recovered and is now at my house being washed and needs a bit of repair done to it, then hopefully we can get it put back up.

“It was found stuffed behind the grey electrical box, in need of some TLC, just been washed and is now hanging up to dry in my bedroom.”

Fusilier Lee Rigby, 25, was killed outside Woolwich Barracks by extremists Michael Adebolajo and Michael Adebowale, who are both currently serving life sentences in Belmarsh Prison.

A permanent memorial to Lee was raised in St George’s Garrison Church, near the barracks.

Last month his mother, Lyn, set up a foundation in her son’s name to help families whose loved ones have died fighting in the forces.