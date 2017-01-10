‘Huge opportunity’ to improve mental health services in London

London’s leading mental health service providers have welcomed government plans for an overhaul of the care system.

Experts said there was a “huge opportunity” to improve the lives of the 2 million Londoners who experience mental ill health every year.

But health bosses warned that the NHS alone could not tackle the problem and that schools, employers and “wider society” all had a role to play.

The comments came from the Cavendish Square Group – the body representing the 10 NHS trusts responsible for mental health services in London – after Prime Minister Theresa May unveiled the Government’s action plan to tackle stigma and discrimination within the system.

Mrs May set out plans to invest an extra £15 million in community care, while improving mental health training for teachers and employers.

In a speech at the Charity Commission on Monday (January 9), she said mental health had been “dangerously disregarded”.

The Cavendish Square Group said it was encouraged by indications that ministers would seek to address services for children and young people.

It also welcomed the Government’s proposals to improve workplace conditions and urged ministers to “hold employers to account” when discrimination occurs.

But it also warned of historic under-funding of the mental health system and called for a “sustained commitment to increase resources”.

Crucially, it said the NHS “cannot alone provide” the kind of mental health services that could be delivered more easily by schools and employers.

The group said: “We do not underestimate the financial resources needed to deliver a mentally healthy society but it is not all about money – we all have a responsibility to work together to build better systems and services and to assist people and communities in supporting themselves and to receive high-quality, safe and responsive services when they need them.”

In her speech, the Prime Minister outlined plans for:

– an extra £15 million for community care services, such as crisis cafes

– every secondary school to be offered mental health first aid training

– a review of children and adolescent services

– a review of ways to support in the workplace

– additional training for employers to support staff who need to take time off

The announcement follows a fundraising and awareness campaign by the South London Press and London Weekly News in partnership with Lambeth and Southwark Mind.

The appeal has raised more than £5,000 to support vital mental health services in the capital and shone a light on stigma and inequality within the system.

