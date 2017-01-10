Prospect of Millwall move away from Den becomes a “reality” if council score own goal with CPO verdict

Neil Harris has admitted that the prospect of Millwall moving becomes “a reality” if a crunch council meeting tomorrow night hands over key land around The Den to a property developer.

Lewisham Council are expected to deliver a verdict on whether to grant a compulsory purchase order [CPO] to offshore-based Renewal.

Lions chief executive Steve Kavanagh has already claimed that a sickening setback will push the League One promotion-chasers to consider relocating to Kent.

Boss Harris – Millwall’s all-time leading goalscorer – told the South London Press: “Unfortunately it’s a reality, a reality we all have to get our heads around if our council – our people – can’t support our club and don’t see the long-term future for our club in the community.

“The thought of our club relocating is not a pleasant thought for any of us but Millwall Football Club has to be protected. The club has gone so far, in years gone by, to build relationships with the community and improve ourselves.

“We’re all for change and progression but it has to be done the right way, certainly in the best interests of the community and the football club to work together.

“We’re still at the stage where myself and everybody on the playing staff can focus on the football. But myself, David Livermore, Scott Fitzgerald, some senior players who have been here for a long time and lads like Ben Thompson and Sid Nelson [both Millwall fans] have more of a closer view on it because of our affection for the club.

“This is really important. It has got to the stage where a lot of things are coming out in the press and as a club we’re really pleased about that. We want to get through Wednesday with a lot more clarity of where it is going. There is a lot more information to come out into the open – that would really suit us at the stage where it has got serious repercussions if the land is sold to outside people.

“Millwall is not against change and progression for the community, but not at the expense of our football club and the community to better themselves – which is what we offer.

“We’ve got a focus on Wednesday. It’s extremely important. After the team’s win on Saturday we’ve in the spotlight and it’s important we keep being portrayed in the right image.”