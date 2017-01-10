Charlton boss can make several changes to side which lost to Millwall at The Den

Charlton boss Karl Robinson has admitted his team could have up to seven additional players on show from the last time they took on Millwall.

The Lions were 3-1 winners at The Den and they two sides get ready to recommence battle at The Valley on Saturday.

But Charlton have been busy in the transfer market in the opening days – with West Ham left-back Lewis Page snapped up on a permanent deal along with Brighton midfielder Jake Forster Caskey.

Morgan Fox was sold to Sheffield Wednesday on Friday – another serious chunk of incoming cash after the multi-million pound sale of Ademola Lookman.

And winger Ricky Holmes, goalkeeper Declan Rudd and striker Tony Watt – whose loan at Hearts has ended – are all moving closer to first-team contention.

Nathan Byrne was signed on loan from Wigan Athletic on Monday afternoon.

“There is a possibility of six or seven changes – you’ll see a completely different team then when we played at their place,” Robinson told the club’s YouTube channel.

“It’s not about revenge – it’s about winning. People talk about 21 years that we have not been able to beat them, but that has no relevance to what happens on Saturday. It’s about being in the moment, about putting ourselves in a moment.

“I’ve seen Ricky Holmes running, Declan Rudd in training, Tony Watt working hard and Jake out there on Friday. I would say all four of those would get in probably every team in the league. We’ve not had those players at all.

“It is a real big month. If we can stay in connection with the play-offs at the back of January and then really kick on in February and March then we’ll certainly be amongst the pack.

“It is testament to the staff and players here that we’ve had so many players out and still put in performances like we have. I know the Millwall and Peterborough games were not overly great but there is a bit of an air of excitement after the Bristol Rovers win. People can see what we’re trying to do.”

Page could make his debut against Millwall with his West Ham connections – being on their books since the age of nine – unlikely to afford him an easy ride from a sizeable away turnout.

“We had three left-backs lined up and went for probably the most exciting out of all of them in Lewis,” said Robinson. “He was very effective in the Europa League for them and that was two years, 18 months ago. He has been on our recruitment team’s list for a while.

“The opportunity arose to do it and it was important to do it quickly. So the fans could see we would not just lie back, let players go and nothing happen. It was very pro-active and front foot.

“Lewis and Adam Chicksen give us so much energy and offensive threat. His deliveries and crossing ability is very, very good. Is he the finished article? I’ll honestly say to our fans – nowhere near. But he will be. There is so much growth and development in Lewis. He has a tremendous CV in terms of people who testified for him.”