Millwall boss Neil Harris – Charlton game this Saturday is bigger than first clash at Den

Millwall boss Neil Harris says this Saturday’s derby return with Charlton Athletic is more important than the 3-1 victory at The Den just before Christmas.

The Lions head into the fixture in SE7 on a five-game unbeaten run.

A Steve Morison double and Aiden O’Brien’s header gave Millwall a perfect start to the festive period as they won the first meeting of the South London rivals.

“It’s bigger because it is the next one,” said Harris. “The last one was a big, big game for both teams – we won it. This one is bigger because we want to do it again.

“We’re in a good frame of mind but it will be a tough fixture. Charlton will want revenge, Karl [Robinson] will demand that from his players – to put in a performance.

“Charlton will be a different side with different personnel to those that played last time. We’ve got to be even better – aggressive going forward and solid at the back. I think it’ll be a top-drawer derby.

“That first result is a motivation point. All managers use it. Every game is different. My players will all know exactly what it is about going to Charlton as a Millwall player.

“I’m looking forward to the occasion and atmosphere. We’ll have a huge following that will be extremely noisy.

“This is a big moment. We want to continue our momentum and push into the top six while Charlton are just starting to rebuild under Karl. We’re settled and on a good run of form.

“I want us to go and give a real Millwall performance – like we did at home.

“Our dressing room is in good spirits. There is a desire to stay in the team – to perform and play well. Everyone understands when they get their opportunity that they have to grab it.”