Crystal Palace let assistant boss Keith Millen and goalkeeping coach Andy Woodman go

Crystal Palace assistant manager Keith Millen (centre)

Sam Allardyce has begun his Crystal Palace reshaping with assistant manager Keith Millen and goalkeeping coach Andy Woodman both moving on.

Sammy Lee has worked alongside the new Eagles boss in the past and could well play a part in a new-look management team.

Palace chairman Steve Parish told the club’s website: “Myself and everyone at the club would like to place on record our thanks for the hard work and commitment shown by Keith and Andy during their time at Crystal Palace.

“Keith has been a huge support to the club over the past four years and along with the successful times he has been instrumental in helping us through some difficult periods along the way, for which we thank him.

“As a former player Andy has a long history with the club and we thank him for his contribution during his time as goalkeeping coach. We wish them both all the best for the future”.

Millen was appointed to his position when Ian Holloway took the Palace job in November 2012.

He has stepped in to be caretaker boss in subsequent managerial changes which saw Holloway, Tony Pulis, Neil Warnock and Alan Pardew all leave their posts.

Crystal Palace manager Alan Pardew celebrates the winning goal with goalkeeping coach Andy Woodman during the Premier League match at The Stadium of Light, Sunderland. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo.

But now Allardyce has move to change around his backroom team.

Woodman was appointed by Pardew in July 2015. He is a close friend and has followed the experienced boss to Charlton Athletic, Newcastle United and then to Palace, where he also had a spell as a player.

