New lease of life for mum who faced cancer battle while 33 weeks pregnant

The new year is full of extra hope for a mum who last year faced a battle against breast cancer while 33 weeks pregnant.

This year, Laura Ashby, from Ladywell, has celebrated her 10-month-old son’s first festive season – and the completion of her cancer treatment. The 39-year-old was expecting Morgan in December 2015, when she felt a pain in her chest as she watched her daughters ice skate at Canary Wharf.

The freelance architect, who is also mum to Eveline, six, and Alise, four, said: “It has been a roller coaster of a year. I’ve been torn between wanting to make the most of my time with my baby and getting through treatment. Morgan and the girls have kept me focused on day-to-day life and living in the moment. I didn’t want the cancer to take over Morgan’s first year as it could have done, although at times it has been hard.”

In 2013, Laura was diagnosed with non-invasive ductal carcinoma in situ which meant that cells inside some of the ducts in her breast had started to turn into cancer cells – although they had not started to spread.

As her mum Helen had been treated for breast cancer twice before, Laura decided to have a double mastectomy in 2013.

However two years later, despite her surgery, she also was diagnosed.

She said: “Because of my history I made an appointment with my breast care nurse as soon as I found the lump.

“But I honestly didn’t think it would be anything to worry about so I went to the hospital on my own that day and was given an ultrasound and biopsy.

“A week later, when I returned for the results, it was a huge shock to be told it was cancer.

“I had mentally prepared it could be bad news but to my husband Ed it was a real shock as he didn’t expect it.

“The following week I had my 34-week appointment with my midwife.

“When she asked me how I was I just burst into tears. She monitored the baby’s heart rate and it was sky high. It was at this point I realised that I needed to keep calm because being stressed was affecting the baby and I tried to focus on my pregnancy initially.”

Laura was induced at 37 weeks and gave birth to Morgan on February 11. He weighed 8lb 4oz. They had just a few days at home together before she went to Guy’s Hospital for surgery to remove the affected area.

She said: “I was so focused on the baby I didn’t have time to think about the operation. I just went into autopilot and went through the motions.” By the time Morgan was three months old, Laura had had four operations followed by chemotherapy and radiotherapy, which she finished at the end of October.

She said: “I’m going to be 40 next year so I’m hoping to plan some fun things to mark the occasion. It will be great to be able to be spontaneous again and not plan everything around three weekly chemotherapy cycles.”

The mum-of-three is now backing Cancer Research UK’s Right Now TV, poster and radio campaign, which aims to show the reality of cancer for patients their friends and family.

Emily Attwood, Cancer Research UK spokeswoman for London, said: “We are so grateful to Laura for sharing her story.There are many moments which encapsulate a person’s unique cancer experience and our Right Now campaign aims to shine a light on the reality of cancer.

Emily said: “My experience means I understand all too clearly why Cancer Research UK’s work is so important. That’s why I’m backing the Right Now campaign and I’m asking people across London to get involved in whatever way they can, to help fund Cancer Research UK’s crucial work.”

“There are so many ways to show your support. From signing up to Race for Life, donating items to one of our shops or giving time to volunteer. Every action makes a difference and money raised helps to support Cancer Research UK’s life-saving work.”

visit www.cruk.org for more information on the campaign.