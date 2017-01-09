Bowie mural attacked after 70th birthday tribute concert

An arrest was made after a David Bowie picture tribute was smashed and flowers kicked all over the street following the concert in his memory yards away at Brixton Academy.

Police swooped in numbers in the early hours of this morning after the damage was done to items left by fans at the Bowie mural in nearby Tunstall Road.

The attack came as gig goers left the Academy following a concert in the singer’s memory was attended by Duran Duran’s Simon Le Bon, Def Leppard, Spandau Ballet’s Tony Hadley, Camberwell’s La Roux and an array of musicians who played alongside him during his 50-year career.