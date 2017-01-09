Monday, January 9, 2017
Bowie mural attacked after 70th birthday tribute concert

Processed 06-01-17 - Week 01 - © PA /. A young girl leaves a tribute in front of a mural of David Bowie on the wall of a Morley's store in London's Brixton, the singer's birthplace, almost three weeks after his death. The star wanted his ashes to be scattered in a Buddhist ritual in Bali, according to his will.

An arrest was made after a David Bowie picture tribute was smashed and flowers kicked all over the street following the concert in his memory yards away at Brixton Academy.

Police swooped in numbers in the early hours of this morning after the damage was done to items left by fans at the Bowie mural in nearby Tunstall Road.

The attack came as gig goers left the Academy following a concert in the singer’s memory was attended by Duran Duran’s Simon Le Bon, Def Leppard, Spandau Ballet’s Tony Hadley, Camberwell’s La Roux and an array of musicians who played alongside him during his 50-year career.

  • Tributes to Bowie on anniversary; and tour of Brixton Bowie sites is launched – see South London Press tomorrow.

