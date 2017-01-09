Charlton boss: Sheffield United got cheaper deal than we got quoted for MK midfielder

Monday, January 9, 2017
By Richard Cawley -
Samir Carruthers, Milton Keynes Dons

Charlton boss Karl Robinson has confirmed he tried to land Samir Carruthers – but reckons Milton Keynes preferred to take less money from Sheffield United.

The midfielder signed for the Blades last week.

“I knew he was going to Sheffield United about 24 hours before it happened,” said Robinson. “I made a phonecall to see if he could come here, but I think when I go knocking at Milton Keynes Dons’ door then a bit more money gets put on it.

“I think they [Sheffield United] got him a bit cheaper than what I could have got him for.”

