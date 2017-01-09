Bailiffs attempt another eviction of foodbank – but this time protestors are ready

A food bank which helps more than 100 vulnerable people a week has been threatened with eviction for the second time in four days – but occupiers have manage to ensure it stays put.

Divine Rescue has helped street sleepers, addicts, disabled people and poorly-off or isolated families by offering food at Thurlow Lodge, in Thurlow Road, for more than five years.

An attempted eviction – with one officer trying to remove all toilet roll – failed on Friday when Southwark council chiefs agreed it could have a two-week stay of execution.

But council officers returned today, the next possible day, to try to oust them again.

Protestors had yesterday decided to occupy the building and set up their own tenants and residents’ association (TRA) to run the centre. They also issued a string of demands which they want to be met before they will agree to hand it over to council officers.

They will now stage a fun day on Saturday from 3pm to help publicise and fund their campaign.

Tanya Murat of Defend Council Housing said: “It is absolutely appalling and disgusting the council should have sent back officers to try and evict Divine Rescue.

“The council claimed the building needed to be empty to carry out a survey to ensure it was safe but that was done with people still here – so it was just an excuse to try and get the place ready for demolition.”

A new statement issued by the new TRA said: “Help us in the occupation and to work with us to keep this hall open. We invite all friendly journalists and supporters to come in and report what we are doing. We intend to provide a full programme of meetings and events as befitting a fully functioning TRA. We do not have any confidence in the council to take over and manage the hall for us. Their intention to close it is clear. Therefore, we will be happy to meet with the council, but we will not be allowing them entry to the building.”

Divine Rescue (DR) was told by the tenants’ association which runs the centre in November that it would be evicted, though Southwark council have tried to find another community facility or rooms for it to use.

But DR were warned by the lodge’s management committee last month that the door would be padlocked at the end of December. That was extended until yesterday at 1pm, when supporters of the food bank occupied the building – and it was then that they were told about a two-week stay of execution while town hall chiefs try to find it a new home.

Cllr Fiona Colley, cabinet member for finance, modernisation and performance, said: “We take our responsibilities for the most vulnerable members of our community very seriously and we are recognised as one of the leading boroughs for tackling homelessness and rough sleeping. The council supports a number of other charities and organisations who offer similar services like a foodbank, and we will do everything we can to help and support any of Divine Rescue’s clients that might be unduly affected by what is happening at the moment.

“Due to the current condition of the building, future plans to demolish the building, escalating costs and dwindling numbers of people using the centre, the management committee, with the support of Southwark Council, made the decision to close the Thurlow Lodge community centre, and in July last year the committee notified centre users that it would close on January 6 to give them notice to find alternative premises.

‘The council is aware of the concerns raised by Divine Rescue in the last few days and will now investigate the position. In the meantime, in good faith, the council will allow Divine Rescue to remain in the building for the next two weeks whilst the investigation and discussions about alternative options take place.”