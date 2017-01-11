Streatham ice-hockey: Cornish unsure on whether long winter break will help or hinder

Streatham head coach Jeremy Cornish admits he cannot predict whether the break in fixtures over the festive period will be beneficial or a hindrance to his squad ahead of their first fixtures of 2017 this weekend, writes David Carr.

The RedHawks have enjoyed an upturn in form since the former Elite League enforcer took control in November – but last played in the first weekend of December.

The break in fixtures, coupled with a lack of training ice over the holiday period means that the team only got back on the ice last Thursday and have only one more session before resuming league action. The unusual extended break was caused by the withdrawal of Wightlink Raiders from the league.

“I am not sure how the lay-off will affect us to be totally honest,” admitted Cornish, who took advantage of the break to head home for a family holiday in Canada.

“I’ve never had such a long mid-season break before, but I’m hoping the excitement of getting back on the ice will help with that. We’ve got a really good group of committed players. I’m sure it will be business as usual when we get back in the ice together.”

Streatham’s poor start to the season means the team are playing catch-up to leaders Chelmsford, but are at least now in the chasing pack.

“I’m really excited for the second half of the season, we are currently in third place and we will be looking to challenge Chelmsford for the title if we get the results we need,” explained Cornish.

“We’ve also got the cup semis and play-offs to look forward to. I’ve always taken great pride in giving full commitment and effort for each trophy available.”

Streatham face a double-header weekend of fixtures as they host Oxford City Stars on Saturday evening before travelling to second-placed Invicta Dynamos on Sunday.

Their record against both teams has been mixed so far this season – with a loss and a win against the Stars and one win and two losses against the Dynamos in all competitions.

“Both teams have quality players, but we will be looking for four points over the weekend,” admitted Cornish.

“We have until the end of January before the transfer deadline so we won’t rule out any additions to the squad either as we are enter the most exciting part of the season.”