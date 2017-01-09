New Charlton signing Byrne hoping to avoid boss curse for third time

Charlton have snapped up Wigan Athletic right-sider Nathan Byrne on loan for the rest of the season – with Karl Robinson hoping his boss curse does not strike again.

The 24-year-old has made the temporary move to South London.

And Robinson told the South London Press: “I think everyone knows that when Nathan was at Swindon a few years ago he was arguably one of the best players in the league – going forward he was phenomenal. He is so quick…so quick.

“He plays off the right, he finds that natural. He can also play as a number 10, I think he got a hat-trick once in that position.

“Then he went for a million to Wolves and half a million to Wigan. Wigan signed him to play in a system and there’s been a managerial change quite quickly – in all the clubs he’s gone to. Hopefully this is third time lucky!

“I just think for a loan in League One it’s a move which is going to support what we’re trying to do. I don’t think we had anything like him in the youth team or under-23s, so he’s not standing in someone’s footsteps.”