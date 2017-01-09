Exclusive: Charlton will wait to land Milton Keynes midfielder after window rebuff

Milton Keynes have told Charlton Athletic they will not do a deal during this transfer window for Ben Reeves – but the attacking midfielder is set to remain a target in the summer.

The 25-year-old is on the Addicks’ wanted list.

And Reeves becomes a free agent at the end of June.

Charlton boss Karl Robinson told the South London Press: “He’s not one of my players but he is one I’ve got a lot of time for and his contract is up in the summer.

“I’m sure next season he’d be a fantastic player for this football club on a free transfer. Once we are legally allowed to speak to him – I don’t know when that is – he would be a good signing.

“Our fans have seen he would be a very good signing for this football club. He’s got six months left.

“I’ve got tremendous affection for Milton Keynes Dons – I’m thankful for every opportunity they gave me. I’m not going to take the micky out of the football club.

“Robbie [Neilson, MK boss] is doing an amazing job there and I’m sure Ben will play a pivotal role in what he has got to do between now and the end of the season. We’ve been told he’s not available for sale. We’ll have to wait until he’s a free in the summer.”