Exclusive: Karl Robinson responds to transfer speculation linking Charlton with Huddersfield midfielder

Charlton boss Karl Robinson has ruled out a deal for Huddersfield attacker Kyle Dempsey – at least for the time being.

There were reports yesterday that the Addicks had seen a bid rejected for the 21-year-old, who is on loan at League One rivals Fleetwood Town.

Robinson – talking exclusively to the South London Press – said: “He’s a player that I like but we weren’t too sure what his situation was. He’s on loan at the moment.

“We didn’t know if he would be recalled or made available. We just asked the question and were told he wasn’t – so we move on.

“It’s as simple as that. He’s playing for another football club and we weren’t too sure if the loan was up, they were looking to sell him or bring the boy back and play him.

“Rather than speculation surrounding it I thought I’d ask and see where we go from there.”