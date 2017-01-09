Greenwich Borough secure fourth straight win as Molesey defeated

Greenwich Borough secured a hard fought 2-1 victory over a physical Molesey side to make it four wins in a row on Saturday in Ryman League Division One South.

The Borough lined up without any changes to the team that hit five in both of their last two matches.

It was veteran striker Charlie MacDonald who had the first chance of the match as he got on the end of Robert Denness’ near-post cross but he could only touch it wide.

Greenwich also found opposition keeper Liam Allen in fine form as he claimed catch after catch in the opening stages.

It was Molesey, however, who got on the scoresheet first as a beautiful cross to the back post found roving full-back Josh Andrews, who headed home to give the away side a shock lead.

Their lead didn’t last long as Mohamed Eisa released Billy Dunn in the box, he rolled it under the onrushing keeper and whilst his effort lacked the power to reach the back of the net, MacDonald was on hand to slam it into the roof of the goal.

Dunn was presented a glorious opportunity to score his first league goal for the Borough in the second-half as MacDonald found him in the box with a near open goal, but the Ryman South top-scorer watched his effort bounce millimetres wide of the left post.

The Borough pushed forward time after time and despite being left frustrated for much of the second half, they got their reward in the 88th minute as substitute Liam MacDevitt looped a cross into the back post, Eisa seeing his shot blocked before Jake Britnell buried his effort into the back of the net, sparking jubilant scenes.

The game boiled over in the final stages of the match, the referee having to stop two scuffles before the final whistle as Molesey picked up an incredible eight yellow cards before being forced to send off the Molesey goalscorer Andrews after the end of the match as he jumped into the Borough crowd.

Despite the unsavoury note in which Molesey ended the tie, it was a pulsating encounter as Greenwich Borough took advantage of several slip ups by the teams around them.