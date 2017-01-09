Tribute to Muscular Dystrophy charity stalwart Irene Kirby

Muscular Dystrophy UK has paid tribute to charity stalwart Irene Kirby, who has died.

Irene raised thousands of pounds in the fight against the disease and was described as a “tireless” fundraiser for more than 40 years in helping to research and support children and adults with the condition. She died in hospital on December 23.

Muscular Dystrophy UK CEO Robert Meadowcroft said: “Her wonderful efforts on behalf of the charity and the local community were recognised on several occasions, including an invitation to attend the Queen’s Garden party with husband Bill in the summer of 2006 and with a joint Lambeth civic award presented in 2010 by the Mayor of Lambeth.”

The citation for the Civic Award noted: “Bill & Irene Kirby have been involved with the Muscular Dystrophy Society since 1967, and since 1988 have run the South-east London branch, for which they have raised thousands of pounds by running a stall at the Carnegie Fair and Lambeth Country Show, collecting coins, recycling stamps for collectors, holding collection boxes outside supermarkets and distributing donation boxes to shops and pubs.

“From 1987 until 2007, Irene was secretary of The Heron Club in Herne Hill for senior citizens, and organised the weekly programme and holidays for the members, while Bill transported members to and from the club in his car.

“Irene was also secretary of the local Scouts, and was involved with fundraising for the troop.”

Mr Meadowcroft added: “All of us at Muscular Dystrophy UK were deeply saddened to hear of the loss of Mrs Irene Kirby and our thoughts are with her family and in particular her husband Bill at this very sad time.

“Bill and Irene were founder members of the Herne Hill Society in 1982 and both are a wonderful example of people who have given vast amounts of time and energy to the community and to the causes that they have supported.

“They bring commitment, enthusiasm and enjoyment to everything they do and Lambeth is a richer place for all their efforts and hard work. We send Irene’s family our deepest sympathy.”