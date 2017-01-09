Who will be London’s music stars of 2017?

London News Online music writer Jack Dixon reveals his picks for 2017 as an exciting year for music in the capital gets under way.

The xx

Electro-rock pioneers The xx returned to the airwaves towards the end of last year with the flourishing comeback single On Hold – but 2017 will see the Wandsworth trio reach new heights of fame.

Ushering in a new wave of light-touch indie rock with their Mercury Prize-winning self-titled debut album in 2009, The xx have been trendsetters from the start.

But the weight of expectation has proved no burden for the three-piece, who are poised to release record number three – the eagerly-anticipated I See You – this week.

In the eight years since the band’s emergence, their soft-centred sound has been aped by a generation of musicians taking their bedroom beats onto the main stage.

The likes of James Blake, London Grammar and Alt-J have all borrowed from them in recent years, playing on the band’s dreamy, minimalist style to create award-winning albums.

Beat-maker general Jamie ‘Jamie xx’ Smith crafted his own stunning solo album two years ago and his influence is already clear on the trio’s more colourful, sample-driven regeneration for 2017.

A string of sold-out dates at Brixton’s O2 Academy will follow the release of I See You in the spring, with the band tipped among the early pace-setters for album of the year.

Despite being notoriously under the radar, this will be the year The xx finally become a household name.

Charli XCX

Pop starlet Charli XCX could become the chart sensation of 2017 as she prepares to release her most radio-friendly work to date.

The 24-year-old, who started out performing in London warehouse raves as a teenager, is said to be tapping into her wild side on her third album, scheduled for release in May.

It will see the glitter-glam singer going even more gung-ho with her candy-crush sugar plum persona, following in the footsteps of Gwen Stefani, Nicky Minaj and Katy Perry.

Still best known for her appearance on Icona Pop’s 2013 hit I Love It, Charli (real name Charlotte Aitchison) has already compiled two records of over-the-top bubblegum pop and bagged her own world headline tour.

Her party-girl personality and overt sex appeal are key components of the modern-day pop princess.

But Charli has the knack for a dynamite hook too, showing off her impressive vocal range on latest single After the Afterparty.

She’s recruited top producers Stargate and BloodPop to help add the finishing touches to the new album, which is set to announce the young Brit as one of the world’s most innovative and dangerous stars.

And while she is yet to breakthrough with a chart-topper of her own, it could be third time lucky for Charli XCX in 2017.

Nadia Rose

South London rapper Nadia Rose is one of a clutch of young female artists making a stand in the traditionally male-dominated arena of hip-hop and grime.

The 23-year-old first drew attention for her homemade music video for the track Station, which depicted her rapping to camera moments before a train hurtles past her on the tracks beside.

Later she body-popped over London streets on the joyously choreographed video for Skwod, aping the charismatic performance style made famous by the likes of her heroes Missy Elliot and Lil Kim.

Not since Ms Dynamite’s commercial breakthrough in the early 2000s, however, has a female artist threatened to seize control of the scene in the way that Nadia Rose promises to this year.

Already tipped in the BBC’s top five Sound of 2017 acts, she is beginning to catch the eye of influential change-makers across the industry.

Rose has her heart set on bringing a Grammy home to Croydon one day – but for the time-being she’s happy simply doing what she does best.

“I’m in my element,” she revealed in a recent interview. “I’m doing the thing I love and I’m being able to share that with people.”

Wolf Alice

Combining the self-reflective emotional delicacy of folk music with the driving rhythms of rock, Wolf Alice have emerged as one of the UK’s freshest young bands.

The north Londoners broke through in 2015 with their critically-acclaimed debut album My Love Is Cool and picked up a string of gongs, including nominations for the Ivor Novello and Grammy awards.

Comparisons have been drawn with female-fronted grunge group Hole and 90s new-wavers Elastica – but in truth Wolf Alice are every bit a beast of their own making.

Tipped for big things with album number two in 2017, the next 12 months could see the four-piece make the leap to top dogs in the UK indie rock scene.

Early indications for the direction of the as yet unannounced follow-up record point to a harder-edged sound, with the new track Yuk Foo teased to audiences on the band’s US tour earlier this year.

Whenever the band do confirm their return, fans and critics alike will be champing at the bit for a taste of the fresh material.

At a time when guitar rock is fast going out of fashion, Wolf Alice are living proof that old dogs really can learn new tricks.