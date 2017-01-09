Monday, January 9, 2017
Cops appeal to catch 159 bus flasher

By Shuz Azam -
A bus flasher left two young sisters “traumatised” after he exposed himself to them on a mid-morning bus.

The two girls were travelling on the upper deck when a man joined them, sitting in front of the pair before changing seats to sit across the aisle.

Police say at around 11.20am the man put his hand inside his trousers before exposing himself to the terrified youngsters.

The two sisters ran to the front of the bus to alert other passengers but the suspect on the 159 bus from Streatham station, south London to Marble Arch in the city centre, fled using the rear staircase and rear doors.

Following the incident on Saturday October 8, last year transport detectives are now hunting the alleged flasher who they describe as a white man aged in his 20s with short dark hair.

He is said to have been wearing a dark puffa-style jacket over a dark jumper with a white ‘D’ on the front along with blue jeans with a skull on them and black and white trainers.

A Metropolitan police spokesperson said: “The incident occurred on Saturday, 8 October at approximately 11:20am on a route 159 bus as it drove through the vicinity of The High Parade, Streatham High Road, SW16.

“The suspect boarded the Routemaster bus at Brixton Road, outside the KFC.

“He went to the upper deck and initially sat in front of two younger sisters aged 13 and 15 years old. After a short while he moved seats so he was across the aisle from them, near the middle of the bus.

“He then put his hand down the front of his trousers and then exposed himself to the girls.

“The girls were extremely traumatised by this and made their way to the front of the bus where they informed other passengers of what had happened.

“The suspect exited the bus using the rear staircase and the rear set of doors.

“The suspect is described as a white man, aged in his early 20s, with short dark hair.

“He wore a dark puffa-style jacket over a dark jumper with a white ‘D’ on its front, blue jeans with a skull on them, and black and white trainers.

“The incident is being investigated by detectives from the Met’s Roads and Transport Policing Command.

“There have been no arrests.”

Shuz Azam
