DJ and builder who raped two young girls put behind bars

A DJ and part time builder who raped two young girls over a period of years has been jailed for 13 years.

Paul Francis from Lewisham was sentenced to 13 years in prison at Woolwich Crown Court on Friday January 6.

The 46-year-old had pleaded guilty at the same court on December 2 last year to five counts of sexual assaults and four counts of rape.

The two victims were raped over a period of years, with the attacks beginning at a very young age.

Police Constable Bruce Upson of the Sexual Offences, Exploitation and Child Abuse Command said: “It is possible that other victims have been raped or sexually assaulted by Francis, and I would urge them to contact police.

“I also hope that other victims will be able to draw upon the courage of these two girls and come forward to speak to police. You will be dealt with sensitively by specialist police officers who will support you through the process of giving evidence to police and bringing offenders to justice.”