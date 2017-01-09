Monday, January 9, 2017
Evacuation at Clapham Junction due to rush hour ‘overcrowding’

Evacuation at Clapham Junction due to rush hour ‘overcrowding’

By Shuz Azam -
0
46

Hundreds of commuters were evacuated from Britain’s busiest train station due to overcrowding amidst the morning rush hour’s tube strike chaos.

Around 700 passengers were forced out of Clapham Junction station around 9am today (Mon) after platforms became dangerously busy.

Southern and South West trains did not stop at the station during the crush, which passengers described as a ‘stampede’.

Learning support assistant Hugo Sugg travels daily from Queens Road Peckham to Clapham Junction to work at a nearby school.

He says there was a ‘lack of compassion’ from staff, who herdeded commuters ‘like cattle’ before forcing them out the station in a ‘stampede’.

Hugo, 26, said: “I got off the train on platform one, and they shut off the platform so you couldn’t get to the underpass.

“The overpass had a queue system in place, but they didn’t man it well so we were stuck.

“Then they shut the gate and kept us there like cattle.

“No one was moving then they just evacuated the station and cancelled all the trains.

“There were probably about 700 people there, and it wasn’t unsafe until they evacuated it.

“Then it was like a stampede – they had no organisation and the staff showed little, if any, compassion.

“It’s horrendous and disgusting to think they’re allowed to get away with this.

“I got evils from people boarding my own train.”

Gabriella Sylvia tweeted: “Clapham Junction is a very similar scene to when the Titanic is sinking and they’re trying to get everyone onto the lifeboats.”

Nathan Eaton added: “Absolute farce at Clapham Junction – forcing us from uncrowded platforms into crowded tunnels. We were fine on the platforms.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Shuz Azam
Assistant Editor | Shuz Azam has been a journalist for more than 20 years and although he trained in Shropshire at the Shropshire Star where he later worked as a reporter his first job in London was working on the Mercury in Deptford. He later moved to the sister paper the South London Press working as reporter, sub editor, production editor and deputy editor. He has also worked in West London as editor of the Ealing Gazette and content manager of Uxbridge Gazette, Harrow Observer and Bucks Examiner and Advertiser. Today he is assistant editor of the South London Press and works for all our titles.

LEAVE A REPLY

© Copyright 2017 - Capital Media Newspapers
Evacuation at Clapham Junction due to rush hour ‘overcrowding’