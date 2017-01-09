Evacuation at Clapham Junction due to rush hour ‘overcrowding’

Hundreds of commuters were evacuated from Britain’s busiest train station due to overcrowding amidst the morning rush hour’s tube strike chaos.

Around 700 passengers were forced out of Clapham Junction station around 9am today (Mon) after platforms became dangerously busy.

Southern and South West trains did not stop at the station during the crush, which passengers described as a ‘stampede’.

Learning support assistant Hugo Sugg travels daily from Queens Road Peckham to Clapham Junction to work at a nearby school.

He says there was a ‘lack of compassion’ from staff, who herdeded commuters ‘like cattle’ before forcing them out the station in a ‘stampede’.

Hugo, 26, said: “I got off the train on platform one, and they shut off the platform so you couldn’t get to the underpass.

“The overpass had a queue system in place, but they didn’t man it well so we were stuck.

“Then they shut the gate and kept us there like cattle.

“No one was moving then they just evacuated the station and cancelled all the trains.

“There were probably about 700 people there, and it wasn’t unsafe until they evacuated it.

“Then it was like a stampede – they had no organisation and the staff showed little, if any, compassion.

“It’s horrendous and disgusting to think they’re allowed to get away with this.

“I got evils from people boarding my own train.”

Gabriella Sylvia tweeted: “Clapham Junction is a very similar scene to when the Titanic is sinking and they’re trying to get everyone onto the lifeboats.”

Nathan Eaton added: “Absolute farce at Clapham Junction – forcing us from uncrowded platforms into crowded tunnels. We were fine on the platforms.”