Charlton Athletic are expected to strike another deal in the transfer market today – with Wigan right-footer Nathan Byrne due to wrap up a move to South London.

We revealed recently that the Addicks wanted the 24-year-old, who can play at both right-back and in a wing-back role.

Byrne is due to complete his move to the League One side today.

He started his career at Tottenham but left in 2013 for Swindon Town.

Byrne only joined Wigan in the summer on a three-year deal.