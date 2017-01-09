MP voices safety concerns over shock double stabbing

Hammersmith MP Andy Slaughter has voiced safety fears after two people were stabbed in a matter of hours in west London last week.

A quiet Hammersmith park was turned into a crime scene overnight after a 14-year-old boy was knifed by mystery attackers.

The teenager was fighting for his life in hospital over the weekend but is now said to be in a “stable” condition.

Forensic teams and police dogs launched an investigation at the scene in Ravenscourt Park following the shock knife attack on Thursday evening (January 5).

Police believe the boy was stabbed inside the park, which is locked at night, before jumping the gate and staggering to the bus stop in Goldhawk Road.

It came only hours after a man in his 40s was knifed in Harwood Road. His injuries were not thought to be life-threatening.

The double attack prompted Mr Slaughter to raise concerns over safety on the streets.

He said: “I am very concerned that two serious knife attacks have happened in a single day in busy parts of Hammersmith and Fulham.

“I will be in contact with the borough commander to ask for a full update and to find out how the victims are doing. People must feel safe to walk through our streets and parks.”

The 14-year-old victim was rushed to a central London hospital having been treated by paramedics at the scene.

Police had initially feared for his life but later said his condition had improved.

Ravenscourt Park was closed on Friday morning while forensic experts searched for evidence.

It is understood their investigation was focused on a playground known to be a meeting place for teenagers.

The attack was described as an “awful incident” that was uncharacteristic of the area and local councillors urged any witnesses to come forward.

Lindy Holston, who lives near to where the boy was found, said: “It’s just shocking to have something like that on your doorstep.

“The park is closed at night and no one is allowed in but there are always kids in there behind our house.”

Another resident, who asked not to be named, added: “I was shocked when I first heard what happened, I thought there had been a road accident. This is quite a respectful area.

“Kids go into the park at night. It is locked but that doesn’t make any difference to them, they just jump over the fence.”

Detectives from the Hammersmith and Fulham CID are continuing to investigate this week and have issued an appeal for witnesses to come forward.

Local ward councillor Harry Phibbs echoed the appeal and urged anyone with information to help police with their enquiries.

He added: “I hope this will not mean residents are frightened of visiting Ravenscourt Park, which is a beautiful place that provides peaceful enjoyment to a huge number of people of all ages.”

Scotland Yard is urging anyone who can help with the investigation to call police on 101 or contact the Met via Twitter @MetCC.