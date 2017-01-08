Charlton boss aiming to splash out in transfer market – with aim to add another new signing before Millwall derby

Karl Robinson is looking to add another new signing before Charlton’s derby clash with Millwall.

The Addicks have signed West Ham left-back Lewis Page and Brighton midfielder Jake Forster-Caskey on a permanent basis.

Chelsea’s Jay Dasilva was a loan capture from Chelsea to kick off the window.

Robinson told Charlton’s YouTube site: “I think we need one more in before Millwall. We’re working very hard at the moment. It’s not always great to put a timescale on things because you are there to be shot at if it doesn’t happen.

“Then we’ll wait and we’ll try to bring in one more and splash a bit of money on.

“It has been a very productive few days. We’ve reduced the age of the team, increased the energy and hopefully increased the excitement.

“I don’t want to put bums on seats – I want to reverse that and get bums off seats in that people are constantly on their feet clapping and applauding.”