Millwall boss Neil Harris – AFC Bournemouth did not underestimate us

Millwall boss Neil Harris says he could sense an FA Cup upset was on the cards before Saturday’s 3-0 win over Bournemouth.

And the Lions chief dismissed any notion that the Cherries – who made 11 changes – took progress for granted.

Harris said: “Eddie [Howe] and Jason [Tindall] played enough football here to know. They wouldn’t underestimate us, that’s for sure. But we knew they’d rotate their squad because they’ve got a talented squad and a lot of players who play regularly and probably needed a rest, and some players that have been chomping at the bit to get in.

“I don’t think they underestimated us at all. I sensed in training on Thursday, Friday, and certainly before the game on Saturday, the players felt like they could produce a shock. As a manager you have to play on that.

“I’ve got a great group of lads but I’ve got to be honest, if Bournemouth turned up and were at it, 100mph and free-flowing, it’d be really difficult for us. But if we were at it and Bournemouth were not quite at it.

“I won’t lie, the league’s the priority because we want to get promoted, we certainly want to make sure we’re in the top six at the end of the season. I firmly believe the two go hand-in-hand, because of momentum. We can certainly enjoyed Saturday, the players and the fans can certainly look forward to Monday night’s draw. My focus now becomes planning for Charlton next week.”