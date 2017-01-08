Lions defender wants credit for FA Cup win – we did top job against Bournemouth

Shaun Cummings refused to let Bournemouth’s wholesale changes diminish Millwall’s 3-0 FA Cup win at The Den.

The right-back – only recently returned to the side after nine months out with a knee injury – grabbed the second goal against the Premier League outfit, who swapped their entire starting 11 from their last fixture at Arsenal.

It was the 27-year-old’s first goal of the campaign for the Lions and only second since joining the club from Reading in January, the other coming in a 4-0 demolition of Southend in December 2015.

When asked if Millwall would have knocked out a full-strength Bournemouth, he replied: “We beat them no matter who was on the pitch. That was down to their manager. We still had to do the job.

“It may have made a difference but I don’t think it did. Obviously Bournemouth are a good team and they have quality – but so do we. We have shown it. Even if you say it is down to the changes you still have to win the game.

“They played with the ball well but our tactics were right on point. We deserved the win.”

Cummings was involved in the build-up to his goal. It was his pass to Steve Morison, the experienced forward’s cross being pushed into his path by Adam Federici – the defender reacting instinctively to flick in with his weaker left foot.

“The gaffer lets us express ourselves and make those type of runs,” he said. “We are not just robots. We don’t sit in our slots. We get freedom and as you saw with my goal I got forward.

“The manager here is very good. He has been at this club for a very long time – I enjoy working under him. He gives us the confidence to keep our levels up. That is five games unbeaten.”