Dons boss Ardley: Sutton pitch is so hard to master – I’m happy just to be in FA Cup fourth round draw

Neal Ardley revealed his relief at AFC Wimbledon being in the hat for Monday night’s FA Cup fourth round draw – claiming the 0-0 draw at Sutton United was a major achievement on their 3G pitch.

The Conference club play on an artificial surface.

Ardley said: “It is a massive, massive advantage – any fan who doesn’t think that hasn’t played on them. I’ve played on both.

“Their home form in the last 18 months is exceptional – it proves a lot of teams come here and can’t handle it. They’ve put us to the sword and some teams would’ve gone under.

“The job was to try and win the game but we did struggle at times. But we made sure we saw our job through – their set-pieces are very dangerous.

“We’ve got a replay now that is not a foregone conclusion but gives us a slightly better chance of getting into the next round.

“Our remit was to try and ensure we’re in the hat – by hook or by crook. Yeah, we weren’t brilliant but I was worried about the pitch.”

Ardley felt that the Dons should have been awarded a late penalty when Barry Fuller went down in the box.

“I’ve seen a replay and I’m absolutely sure Barry gets taken out. The way he has gone down tells you he has had his calves taken away from him.

“The ref has said he [Bradley Hudson-Odoi] got the ball but if you have taken the man before you get it then it is a penalty. Anywhere else on the pitch that is a free-kick but the referee didn’t have the conviction with four minutes to go in a cup tie.”