Bolton 0 Crystal Palace 0 – Lack of quality in depth highlighted as Eagles fail to knock out League One opposition

As far as club legends go, Julian Speroni is up there with the most revered at Crystal Palace, and that was even more evident from the moment he stepped out onto the pitch at Bolton’s Macron Stadium.

The South American fans’ favourite made his 389th appearance for the Eagles, eclipsing John Jackson’s record for a goalkeeper at the SE25 club, and he was given a rapturous reception by the travelling support, taking longer than usual to acknowledge their appreciation in his first appearance of the season.

Crucial saves have defined his Eagles career. At one stage it seemed his spell in South London would be remembered for a dreadful mistake he made in bringing down Everton striker Kevin Campbell after dallying with the ball in one of his first games for the club. But he recovered from losing his place to Gabor Kiraly and had – until the start of last season – been the Eagles number one.

A fingertip save from Ashley Barnes in the Championship play-off semi-final second leg against Brighton, and a stunning stop from Watford’s Troy Deeney in the final at Wembley are perhaps the two most important for the club, but there have been many more just as impressive.

There was a reminder of that in Lancashire, with the Argentinian making several stops, including a fine one from James Henry, to ensure a clean sheet on his record-breaking appearance.

If Crystal Palace were hoping for a breather following a packed Christmas and New Year schedule then they will be disappointed to see another fixture added into their calendar after their goalless draw in the FA Cup third round means a replay at Selhurst Park on January 17.

It is surely the last thing they want or need given the injury problems which have seen a full starting 11 miss out. It also hit the youth teams, with Luke Dreher on the sidelines. Had the midfielder, 18, been fit he would almost certainly have sat amongst the substitutes at Bolton. There were four academy players named on the bench, which is mostly an alarming reminder of the Eagles’ serious injury concerns and lack of depth.

That lack of quality in depth showed in Lancashire.

Palace boss Sam Allardyce remains without a win since taking charge following Alan Pardew’s departure, with four games resulting in two draws and two defeats. He attempted to make the most of the squad he had at his disposal, whilst resting key players who had been affected by a gruelling schedule.

He employed a diamond 4-4-2 formation and a significantly weakened team, with Mathieu Flamini holding and Chung-yong Lee at the top. With Bolton going well in League One, occupying second place, perhaps the thinking was to play narrow and exploit the middle, particularly with two strikers while keeping the hosts at bay – particularly given Palace’s poor defensive record this season.

It left Palace hopelessly lacking in width, and, as such, any real attacking threat. Loic Remy went close when he hit the post in the first half, but aside from that, the Eagles did not produce many clear cut chances.

The game further highlighted how desperately they need to strengthen in the January transfer window.

Allardyce will look to stop his defence from leaking goals, and a left-back is a priority. Martin Kelly had another challenging game, this time at centre-back. He is adequate back-up but is not suited to this side on a regular basis. Zeki Fryers showed that he has ability on the ball, but made several poor decisions off it.

Jordon Mutch sauntered around the pitch and barely influenced the game. He allowed it to bypass him, as he has too many games previously.

Palace’s second string is far too weak for a Premier League relegation battle, as their inability to overcome a League One side demonstrated.

Bolton, for their part, were disciplined and kept their shape well. They were perhaps the better side, and deserved to cause an upset, although Speroni and the woodwork deprived them of a Premier League side’s scalp.

For Eagles supporters looking to take positives from the result, there were some, however small. No player picked up a further injury, while Remy impressed on his belated debut and looks to be a strong addition to the squad should he manage to remain injury-free.

This game will be remembered for the sole reason that a legend achieved a feat rare in the modern game, surpassing an appearance record set decades ago.

Speroni is unlikely to denied a further – and potentially final – appearance in front of the home support at Selhurst Park in the replay.

Palace (4-4-2): Speroni 7, Ward 6, Kelly 4, Delaney 5, Fryers 5, Flamini 6, Ledley 6 (Townsend 66, 6), Lee 5, Mutch 3, Remy 7 (Cabaye 45, 6), Campbell 6 (Kaikai 79). Not used: Perntreou, Husin, Wan-Bissaka, Tomkins.