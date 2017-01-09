Palace goalkeeper Julian Speroni bursting with pride after setting club appearance record

Julian Speroni spoke of his pride after breaking John Jackson’s 42-year-old appearance record for a Crystal Palace goalkeeper.

The Eagles legend was given a raucous reception as he made his first start of the season in Saturday’s 0-0 draw at Bolton in the FA Cup.

Speroni told eagles.cpfc.co.uk: “It’s an honour for me. I never thought I was going to get to this number back in 2004 when I signed for this club – the fact that I’m here now is just amazing.

“I’ve been blessed. I’ve said it before I’ve been blessed with the people who work at the club, with teammates, and I couldn’t be happier.”

The Argentinian joined Palace from Dundee, and was awarded a testimonial against the Scottish side when he had spent 10 years with the SE25 outfit.

Speroni kept a 108th clean sheet in his record-breaking 389th appearance.

“It was even better, it made the day perfect,” he said. “Sadly we couldn’t win it late on, but we’re looking forward to the replay at home.

“It’s always a boost in confidence when the team keeps a clean sheet, not only for the back four and the goalkeeper but the whole team. Hopefully we’ll get more clean sheets. That’s what we need, that’s what our focus is on.

“I can’t thank the fans enough. I just don’t know what to say…they keep amazing me.

“The love I get from them every time I step on to the pitch…I threw my gloves into the stand and I wanted to throw my shirt, then I remembered my wife wanted my shirt and thought ‘I better not do it because she’s going to be mad!’

“I want to give them everything. Every time I step on the pitch I want to give them everything, because that’s what they deserve.”