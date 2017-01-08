Palace boss Allardyce disappointed at missed chances but Chelsea striker’s return is a boost

Crystal Palace boss Sam Allardyce was left disappointed after his side failed to find a way past Bolton.

The Eagles fielded a weakened side but spurned several decent opportunities in the first half, with Loic Remy seeing a shot well saved before later hitting the outside of the post with a snapshot from the edge of the box on his debut.

Mathieu Flamini also blazed over when well-placed just inside the area when he should have scored, whilst Frazier Campbell failed to sufficiently test Ben Alnwick in the Wanderers goal.

Allardyce said: “The misses in the first half were a disappointment and the chances we created with Fraizer and Loic up front with the pace they’ve got causing the problems in behind – not finishing those chances was always going to make life difficult here and it did to the very end.

“The pleasing thing for me is it’s the first time for a long time we haven’t conceded a goal. It’s the first time for me which is something to build on.”

Remy, who has been sidelined due to injury since moving to Palace on a season-long loan from Chelsea in the summer, played the opening 45 minutes before being substituted at half-time, and he looked sharp, with some neat link-up play and chance creation.

The Frenchman was unfortunate not to score when he struck the post, but overall looked impressive.

“He wanted to play on but we wanted to be very careful as it was his first outing for the first-team since he joined,” Allardyce added.

“The more minutes we get under his belt the better he will become. Hopefully he stays fit and can give a big contribution.

“I’ve seen a lot of players who haven’t played much, so I’ll take stock of that over the next couple of days, and hopefully there were no injuries from today as we already have far too many and a couple of lads on international duty.”

The Eagles boss praised the sizeable travelling support as he returned to his former club, and was also pleased with his makeshift defence, which included Zeki Fryers at left-back and Martin Kelly shifting into the middle to partner Damien Delaney, with Joel Ward at right-back.

“We didn’t give the fans what they wanted with a victory but hopefully we can finish that off at our place in the replay, but it was good support as ever. In the first half I was really pleased with the defending and what we created but the second half wasn’t so good going forward.”

He also reserved special praise for stalwart Julian Speroni, who broke John Jackson’s record for the highest number of appearances in goal for a Palace player, and kept a clean sheet despite Josh Vela going close with a header which hit the post and somehow failed to ripple the net.

“He looked very comfortable today. They had an effort which hit the post but he said if it was going in he thinks he would have saved it, but it was a dangerous one for us.

“For him it’s a great achievement and he’s been a great servant for the club. All the fans here love him.”