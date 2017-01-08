Sunday, January 8, 2017
Charlton face frustration in attempts to land Milton Keynes ace – so...

Charlton face frustration in attempts to land Milton Keynes ace – so Huddersfield man back in the frame

By Richard Cawley -
Fleetwood Town's Kyle Dempsey and Coventry City's Marvin Sordell battle for the ball

Charlton look unlikely to strike a deal for MK attacking midfielder Ben Reeves – with Huddersfield’s Kyle Dempsey set to be their next option in a number 10 role.

The South London Press understands that MK are unwilling to sell Reeves to the Addicks. Samir Carruthers was also a target for Valley boss Karl Robinson but he ended up signing for Sheffield United.

Charlton have been long-term admirers of Dempsey but it is thought that former manager Russell Slade was not keen on a move for the 21-year-old, who Huddersfield loaned to Fleetwood Town.

A report today has claimed that the Terriers have rejected a bid for Dempsey from the Addicks.

Robinson has made adding a number 10 to his side a priority as he looks to shift to a natural 4-2-3-1 formation.

