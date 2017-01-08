“The audience takes a leap of faith and a flight of fantasy with us” Maxwell Caulfield talks to us about Death Takes a Holiday

Charing Cross Theatre, under the artistic direction of Thom Southerland has become something of a hub for musical theatre over the last year, championing otherwise unseen work and gaining huge acclaim for European premieres of shows like Titanic and Ragtime, writes Nicky Sweetland.

Later this month the intimate venue beneath the arches of Charing Cross Station will play host to another rarely performed show, when Maury Yeston’s adaptation of Death Takes a Holiday is staged. The show will star some big hitters from the world of musical theatre including Chris Peluso (Showboat, Miss Saigon), Zoë Doano (Les Misérables, Sweeney Todd) and Maxwell Caulfield, who took some time off from rehearsals to tell me a bit about the story.

Maxwell said, “The premise is a kind of an extraordinary one to get your head around, but particularly on the heels of the year we’ve just made it through. It seems very timely.”

Caulfield is perhaps best known for his television and film work and established cult status after appearing alongside Michelle Pfeiffer in the hugely underrated sequel to the musical film phenomenon Grease in 1982. He then went on to garner further commendation, with starring roles in Dynasty and The Colbys, which made the actor something of an 80s icon. He made his West End debut as Billy Flynn in Chicago, subsequently playing the role on Broadway and recently starred as Nathan Detroit in the tour of Chichester Festival Theatre’s Guys & Dolls. He will play the role of Duke Vittorio Lamberti in the musical, which will be directed by one of the most applauded talents currently on the London theatre scene, Thom Southerland.

“This is an exciting show to be working on. Thom Southerland is a rising star in the theatrical world and he’s got a fabulous piece of material he’s working with.”

Written in the 1920s and set in Northern Italy, shortly after World War I, Death Takes a Holiday follows Death, who after years of questioning why people fear him, takes on human form for three days so that he can mingle among mortals and find an answer.

Maxwell explains the show’s relevance to our modern day society: “We lost so many iconic figures, alighting in their middle years- the grim reaper has been collecting souls by the bucket load- and doing that dance with our own mortality is something that we actually deal with on a daily basis. When you throw in the intensity of the young heroine’s passion and her attraction to such a dangerous character, you’re hopefully going to get some theatrical fireworks.”

Death takes on the persona of Prince Sirki (Chris Peluso) and after revealing himself and his intentions to the Duke, takes up temporary residence in the family’s villa. However, events soon spiral out of control as Death falls in love with the Duke’s daughter, the beautiful young Gazia (Zoë Doano).

“The audience takes a leap of faith and a flight of fantasy with us as he takes on the form of a Russian prince coming into this Italian nobleman’s family. He takes all of the power he already has and uses all of his royal supremacy. He has my daughter in the palm of his hand and me by the throat!”

With a book by multi-Tony Award winners Thomas Meehan and Peter Stone, Death Takes a Holiday is based on the 1928 Italian play of the same name, which went on to inspire the 1934 American Pre-Code romantic drama starring Fredric March, Evelyn Venable and Guy Standing. Many will recognise the story from its more recent incarnation entitled Meet Joe Black, a 1998 blockbuster film starring Brad Pitt. The scintillating romantic score is by multi -Tony Award winner Maury Yeston (Titanic, Nine), who is renowned for his souring and heart warming melodies.

“Just working with the fabulous push and pull of his melodies; his songs have such an amazing hook.” Maxwell said.

“It’s an intense show but at the end of the day, it’s a great romantic musical. Star crossed lovers, Italian passion, fabulous material and hopefully a cast that fulfills its potential.”

Death Takes A Holiday will run at the Charing Cross Theatre from Monday 16 January to Saturday 4 March. If you would like any further details, you can visit the website www.charingcrosstheatre.co.uk