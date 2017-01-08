An evening of mirth in a remarkable venue: Ginglik’s Laugh Comedy Club

Ginglik’s Laugh Comedy Club ran within a converted public toilet in Shepherd’s Bush for over 10 years, but has now found a new home at Richard Branson’s prestigious Kensington venue, The Roof Gardens. For their inaugural evening of mirth they invited audiences to chortle along to some rising stars of the stand up comedy circuit within the opulent and luxuriously leafy surroundings, writes Nicky Sweetland.

100 feet above Kensington High Street within a heated Tudor marquee the gathered throng were treated to a range of stand up styles, with proceedings conducted by MC James Gill. Humour is an interesting commodity and although I could understand what Gill was attempting to do- warming up the obviously stiff and affluent audience on a cold January evening was no easy task- some of his interactions are just a bit too patronising, with the continuous slow clapping required from all in attendance, quickly losing its appeal.

The pace lifted however, when Rhys James took to the stage. The young comic, who has recently broken into the TV circuit, with appearances on panel shows including Mock the Week and Virtually Famous, regaled with some hilarious confessions about his pranking as well as general observations on the life of a struggling comic in his mid twenties.

Flanked by ivy covered stone arches, the atmosphere within the marquee is totally unique and after a short break (in which guest were invited to dine on an exorbitantly priced gourmet buffet barbeque) and another round of slow clapping initiated by Gill, we were given a lesson in nerd by Chris Stokes. Obviously an intellectual, Stokes’ style relies on long cleverly angled anecdotes, but with an audience who were struggling to keep warm and who were chowing down on some overpriced burgers, he didn’t quite get the pitch right and lost the room by the end of his set.

The club has a very strict curfew of 10pm and so when the headline act eventually made it to the stage, they had little more than 20mins in which to impress. Impress they did however, as the pair who call themselves Abandoman expertly worked the room and became thoroughly engaged with their improvised Hip Hop, lifting the mood and creating a frenzied excitement when asking for suggestions and volunteers. Their clever lyrics, solid beats and rousing riffs had many loudly laughing, although the sound was a real issue (microphone too loud and music too quiet) and the set sadly felt very rushed.

There’s no doubt The Roof Garden is a remarkable venue, but if you are going before the spring, you will need to wrap up, as despite the heating, the marquee remains cold. I would also suggest that you should eat before you go, as with a burger and chips costing £15, only the wealthy are able to feast on the freshly prepared barbeque without worrying about their bank balance.

You do however get a free cocktail if you are one of the first 50 guests and free entry to the glorious private members club until 2am to enjoy the plush terrace seating and stunning water features following the comedy club’s closure at 10pm.

Ginglik’s Laugh Comedy Club will hold their next night at The Roof Gardens in Kensington on the 11th February. If you would like any further details you can visit the websites www.ginglik.co.uk or http://www.virginlimitededition.com/en/the-roof-gardens