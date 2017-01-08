Millwall boss knows area that is high on list for strengthening in transfer window

Neil Harris has admitted that bolstering his defence is a priority in the transfer window.

The Lions have loaned out centre-back Sid Nelson to Newport County until the end of the season.

Millwall remain interested in Wolves winger Jed Wallace but a number of clubs are also in the mix for the 22-year-old, who impressed during a temporary switch last season.

Winger Gregg Wylde has been loaned to Northampton Town and Harris said: “It will free up some money with players going out, it balances the books. Thoughts about a defender coming in are high on the agenda.

“We have to be patient. A lot of clubs are trying to add players to their squad before letting players out – and they need to get the FA Cup games out of the way this weekend.

“The search is still ongoing. We have to make sure we do clever business and don’t just dive in, paying over the odds for the players.”