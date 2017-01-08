Non-league round-up: Hamlet play-off hopes dented but Greenwich Borough motor on

Dulwich Hamlet suffered only their second defeat since November 1 as they slipped to a 1-0 loss at relegation-threatened Canvey Island.

Steve Sheehan’s 87th-minute goal settled the Ryman Premier Division contest.

Dulwich were in control of the contest but Ashley Carew, Gavin Tomlin and Nyren Clunis all missed opportunities.

Ibra Sekajja wasted a one-on-one opportunity while Marc Weatherstone saw an effort cleared off the line.

The suckerpunch came late as Sheehan was left unmarked from to bullet a header past Preston Edwards to secure all the points.

Hamlet have loaned striker Daniel Carr to Leatherhead – managed by former Fulham and Hull midfielder Jimmy Bullard.

Greenwich Borough were 2-1 winners against Molesey in Ryman League Division One South.

Josh Andrews put the visitors into a 26th-minute lead which was quickly cancelled out by Charlie MacDonald.

Jake Britnell produced an 88th minute winner before Andrews was dismissed for a second bookable offence.

It is now four straight wins for Gary Alexander’s promotion-chasing side.

Tooting & Mitcham saw their game at Three Bridges postponed.

Fisher drew 0-0 at Rochester United in the SCEFL Premier Division.

Raynes Park Vale drew 2-2 with Guildford City in the Combined Counties Premier Division. Colliers Wood United slipped to a 2-0 home defeat to AFC Hayes.