Bolton 0 Crystal Palace 0 – Eagles squad players fail to stake claim for more game time in tepid tie

Sam Allardyce’s return to Bolton ended in a goalless draw as a second-string Crystal Palace side were taken to a replay in the FA Cup third round.

Allardyce spent many successful years in charge in the North West, and along with former Wanderers midfielder Chung-yong Lee was warmly received by a sparse crowd, but he failed to get one over on his former employers as a tepid affair failed to wield any goals and served only as a failed opportunity for Palace’s squad players to stake a claim for more game time.

Wholesale changes were made and a diamond formation which included Mathieu Flamini, Joe Ledley, Lee and Jordon Mutch left Palace crying out for width throughout. Fraizer Campbell partnered Loic Remy up front and Martin Kelly moved into the centre of defence with Damien Delaney. Joel Ward and Zeki Fryers were either side.

Julian Speroni broke John Jackson’s long standing record of the most appearances for a goalkeeper in Palace colours, and he was greeted as a legend by the visiting supporters on his 389th match in 13 seasons at the club.

He will be pleased to have kept a clean sheet and while he made some good saves he was not tested hugely. The hosts threatened on irregular intervals, and somehow failed to take the lead in the second half when Josh Vela headed against the woodwork after a deep cross to the back post.

Allardyce is still looking for his first victory in charge of the FA Cup runners-up in last season’s competition, but will have been boosted by Remy completing the first 45 minutes and coming through unscathed on his debut following injury problems. He was replaced by Yohan Cabaye who showed fleeting moments of class himself.

As lackadaisical as some of Palace’s players looked, Remy was sharp – surprisingly so given his lack of game time – and he almost put his side ahead on 34 minutes when his snapshot from the eye of the area struck the outside of the post.

If Remy nearly put the South Londoners ahead then Flamini certainly should have when he blazed over from an inviting position on half an hour.

James Henry forced Speroni into two smart saves, and Bolton wasted some good early opportunities, but neither side did enough to break the deadlock, and they will now do battle again at Selhurst Park on January