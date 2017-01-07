Millwall boss Harris: I’d swap FA Cup giantkilling for a win at Charlton Athletic

Millwall boss Neil Harris watched his team knock out Premier League Bournemouth and then admitted: “We could have won by more.”

And the Lions manager said he would swap the 3-0 FA Cup third round win for victory in next weekend’s South London derby at Charlton Athletic.

“We defended really well as a team and at the right times we were clinical – 3-0 doesn’t flatter us. We could’ve scored more.

“I’d like to play at home in the next round. I would swap this victory for a win at Charlton, that’s how big it is.

“I just said to the guys downstairs that I don’t think we did particularly much different to what we normally do.

“We knew Bournemouth would make changes, they have got a big few games coming up in the Premier League with a very talented squad. We knew there would be some minutes for other people.

“My players probably worked a bit harder in training on Thursday and Friday to know how we would nullify their threats. The players didn’t quite get it at first and they had to stay a little bit longer on the training pitch.

“It wasn’t that they didn’t get it right so come back later. We wanted to get messages across. The higher you go up the divisions the minor details are really important – for example set-plays. We showed that with our first goal.”