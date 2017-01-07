Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe: Millwall were deserving winners

Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe praised Millwall after admitting they totally deserved to take the Premier League club’s scalp in the third round of the FA Cup.

The Lions won 3-0 at The Den with Steve Morison, Shaun Cummings and Shane Ferguson on the scoresheet.

Howe said: “I thought they worked extremely hard. It was a big physical test for us – we know what they are like from goal-kicks and corners.

“I think Neil has done a great job and the crowd played their part. They’ll be very pleased with their afternoon.

“Whenever you come here you expect that atmosphere and expect the fans to get behind their team. From our perspective we have got to better at dealing with that – it’s only noise.

“I’ve got no complaints. In terms of the result, Millwall deserved it.

“I can’t disguise how I feel. I don’t think the players threw the towel in or didn’t do their best. It was a very difficult game to watch. We didn’t gel.”