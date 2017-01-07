Flawless Millwall march into fourth round of FA Cup with 3-0 win over Premier League AFC Bournemouth

Millwall clinched their place in the fourth round of the FA Cup with an excellent display to beat Bournemouth 3-0 at The Den.

It was a faultless performance from the Lions as Steve Morison’s 80th goal for the club and a close-range finish from Shaun Cummings ensured the League One outfit caused a totally deserved upset – with Shane Ferguson sliding in a late third.

Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe made 11 changes from the side that drew 3-3 at Arsenal while Millwall were unchanged for a fifth time.

But the Cherries took until the closing stages to even produce a shot on target and went down to 10 men when Marc Wilson went off injured after they had used all three substitutions.

Millwall’s high pressing caused Bournemouth problems and they lost the ball on a number of occasions in the first half – not least due to goalkeeper Adam Federici being under orders to play short passes when taking goal-kicks.

Morison had an early chance after Lee Gregory pressured the Cherries stopper but it was made harder because the pair were both obstructing a tap-in and he prodded wide of the left post.

The Lions were appealing for a handball, Gregory claiming his shot had come off the arm of Emerson Hyndman – but it was from the resulting 26th minute corner that the League One side went in front.

Shaun Williams flighted the ball in towards the near post and Morison met it with a deft header to beat Federici.

Fred Onyedinma produced a long solo run in the 34th minute – initially escaping a pack of Bournemouth defenders – but Gregory dragged his shot across the face of goal.

Bournemouth were unable to force Jordan Archer into a save in that first period. Hyndman twice failed to hit the target with shots from the edge of the box and Brad Smith also lashed into the Cold Blow Lane stand.

Early in the second half came two moments that would have massive implications on the match. Lys Mousset headed an excellent chance wide from Marc Pugh’s cross and then the Lions doubled their advantage.

Morison’s shot was not held by Federici and Cummings was on hand to finish off the rebound.

Grabban smashes a 25-yard shot narrowly over the bar while no Bournemouth players attacked Jordon Ibe’s cross which whistled across the face of goal.

Ferguson drove across the face of goal and Morison slammed over as Millwall continued to pose a threat on the break.

Callum Wilson did have the ball in the box when Archer was finally called into a stop in the 90th minute from Marc Pugh but the linesman flagged offside.

There was time for Millwall to add a third with two substitutes combining. David Worrall slid in Ferguson on the left of the box and he finished with aplomb.

Millwall: Archer, Cummings, Hutchinson, Webster, Cummings, Onyedinma, Williams, Thompson, O’Brien, Morison, Gregory. Subs: King, Worrall, Romeo, Butcher, Ferguson, Abdou, Smith.

Bournemouth: Federici, Surman, Pugh, Smith, Wilson, Hyndman, Mings, Grabban, Mousset, Ibe, Lee. Subs: Allsop, Cook, Gosling, Wilson, Cook, Simpson, O’Connell.