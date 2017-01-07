Julian Speroni cements legendary status at Crystal Palace as he sets new record for goalkeeping appearances

Julian Speroni will set a new record for goalkeeping appearances for Crystal Palace – playing his 389th game for the South Londoners in Saturday’s FA Cup tie at Bolton Wanderers.

The Eagles legend has had to show patience as he waited to hit the landmark with both Wayne Hennessey and Steve Mandanda preferred in goal for Premier League matches this season.

Speroni has spent over a decade with Palace.

There was loan interest in the summer – one of the clubs who were interested were Fulham – but the Argentinian stopper has remained loyal to the Eagles.