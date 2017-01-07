Saturday, January 7, 2017
Julian Speroni cements legendary status at Crystal Palace as he sets new...

Julian Speroni cements legendary status at Crystal Palace as he sets new record for goalkeeping appearances

By Richard Cawley -
0
9
Crystal Palace goalkeeper Julian Speroni PA Photos

Julian Speroni will set a new record for goalkeeping appearances for Crystal Palace – playing his 389th game for the South Londoners in Saturday’s FA Cup tie at Bolton Wanderers.

The Eagles legend has had to show patience as he waited to hit the landmark with both Wayne Hennessey and Steve Mandanda preferred in goal for Premier League matches this season.

Speroni has spent over a decade with Palace.

There was loan interest in the summer – one of the clubs who were interested were Fulham – but the Argentinian stopper has remained loyal to the Eagles.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Richard Cawley
Sports Editor | South London Press sports editor since 2007 who has covered huge sporting events for the paper – Crystal Palace’s Championship play-off final, two trips to Wembley in the FA Cup and David Haye’s world heavyweight unification fight with Wladimir Klitschko. Previously sub-edited on the Sunday Mirror, Daily Star and Sport First. Former ClubCall deputy editor.

LEAVE A REPLY

© Copyright 2017 - Capital Media Newspapers
Julian Speroni cements legendary status at Crystal Palace as he sets new...