Millwall v Bournemouth team line-ups: Lions boss Harris names unchanged side for fifth team

Millwall boss Neil Harris has named an unchanged starting line-up for a fifth game in a row – but Bournemouth have made wholesale changes for today’s FA Cup third round tie.

The Cherries make 11 changes from the side that drew 3-3 at Arsenal on Tuesday.

There is a start for former Lions striker Lewis Grabban. Former Fulham midfielder Emerson Hyndman starts along with big-money summer capture Jordon Ibe.

Millwall: Archer, Cummings, Hutchinson, Webster, Cummings, Onyedinma, Williams, Thompson, O’Brien, Morison, Gregory. Subs: King, Worrall, Romeo, Butcher, Ferguson, Abdou, Smith.

Bournemouth: Federici, Surman, Pugh, Smith, Wilson, Hyndman, Mings, Grabban, Mousset, Ibe, Lee. Subs: Allsop, Cook, Gosling, Wilson, Cook, Simpson, O’Connell.