Saturday, January 7, 2017
Millwall v Bournemouth team line-ups: Lions boss Harris names unchanged side for fifth team

By Richard Cawley -
Neil Harris Photo: Brian Tonks

Millwall boss Neil Harris has named an unchanged starting line-up for a fifth game in a row – but Bournemouth have made wholesale changes for today’s FA Cup third round tie.

The Cherries make 11 changes from the side that drew 3-3 at Arsenal on Tuesday.

There is a start for former Lions striker Lewis Grabban. Former Fulham midfielder Emerson Hyndman starts along with big-money summer capture Jordon Ibe.

Millwall: Archer, Cummings, Hutchinson, Webster, Cummings, Onyedinma, Williams, Thompson, O’Brien, Morison, Gregory. Subs: King, Worrall, Romeo, Butcher, Ferguson, Abdou, Smith.

Bournemouth: Federici, Surman, Pugh, Smith, Wilson, Hyndman, Mings, Grabban, Mousset, Ibe, Lee. Subs: Allsop, Cook, Gosling, Wilson, Cook, Simpson, O’Connell.

Richard Cawley
Sports Editor | South London Press sports editor since 2007 who has covered huge sporting events for the paper – Crystal Palace’s Championship play-off final, two trips to Wembley in the FA Cup and David Haye’s world heavyweight unification fight with Wladimir Klitschko. Previously sub-edited on the Sunday Mirror, Daily Star and Sport First. Former ClubCall deputy editor.

