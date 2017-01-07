Crystal Palace see another exit as academy boss leaves for Football League role

Crystal Palace have lost a second member of their academy set-up in three months, after academy manager Ben Smith left to take up a position with the Football League.

Smith’s departure comes shortly after Ken Gillard’s move from Palace under-18 boss to Arsenal as under-18 assistant manager in November.

The academy manager had been with the Eagles for over four years, overseeing the youth set-up with academy director Gary Issott, but has now moved on.

It is unclear at this stage whether a replacement has been appointed, or whether the club will look to operate with a different structure going forwards and leave Issott in sole charge.

Palace’s youngsters were dealt a cruel blow in the FA Youth Cup as they fell to defeat away at Liverpool, with a 4-3 sudden death penalty shoot-out deciding the fixture at Tranmere’s Prenton Park ground, with the scores at 2-2 after extra time.

Winger Levi Lumeka had put the Eagles ahead in the first half from the penalty spot, before the Reds hit back. The game then went to extra time, and Liverpool took the lead, but Kian Flanagan’s goal saw the tie reach penalties.

Victor Fundi and Tariq Ossai missed in the shootout and the hosts progressed to face Manchester City in the fourth round, as Palace’s poor record in the competition continued.

Former Eagles centre-back and captain Paddy McCarthy was named as the replacement for Gillard and took charge of the team in the match.

McCarthy will hope to have a positive impact on Nikola Tavares, who is set to join Palace on a permanent basis, after agreeing a professional contract.

The former Brentford centre-back has spent most of the season in south London after the Bees restructured their academy, and sufficiently impressed on trial to be rewarded with a deal.