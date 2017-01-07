Shaun Cummings aiming to play big role in Millwall play-off push after battling back from major knee surgery

Shaun Cummings is hoping to play his part in Millwall’s promotion push – after missing out on the run-in to the 2015-2016 campaign.

The 27-year-old right-back had knee surgery in February and made his first-team return in the EFL Trophy at Luton in November.

Lions boss Neil Harris opted for Cummings’ experience for the South London derby with Charlton at The Den – a 3-1 win for the hosts – and he has continued to be picked ahead of Mahlon Romeo during a festive period which saw 10 points collected from a possible 12.

“I had swelling in my knee from beforehand and it wasn’t going,” said Cummings in recalling the weeks leading up to going under the knife. “Scan results showed there was a defect in the knee. I decided to have the operation.

“I had been training and playing. It meant icing it on my day off and the physio team helped me along with it as well.

“There was an area of cartilage missing. I had a microfracture operation. They forced a bleed in the bone so that scar tissue replaces the area where the cartilage is supposed to be. The timeframe for recovery was six to nine months.

“I was playing games at the time, so to hear that was a bit of a blow. The team was doing really well. But you can’t do anything about that situation. The only thing you can do is focus on your rehab and get back as quickly as possible.

“The first game I played there were all different emotions. I was happy, more than anything – for me to grace a pitch again. Having been out for that long, you never know if everything went right and the surgery was a success in all terms.

“I was grateful to be able to play a competitive match. I was the same when I got back to training rather than doing physiotherapy.”

Cummings’ place in the side was handed to Romeo and the 21-year-old went on to feature 18 times in the run-in, missing the play-offs due to a red card at former club Gillingham.

Now the older man is back in possession of the jersey.

“We’re both right-backs and there is one position,” said Cummings. “It is not about a battle between me and Mahlon. As a team we all want to be in the same position – which is getting promoted.

“Really I just play football and I do my job. I wouldn’t like to say I had a really good game or a really poor game. I’ve just tried to hit the ground running and provide what I can for the team.”

Cummings sees his Millwall deal run out in June. He signed from Reading in January 2015. He was one of four window signings made by then boss Ian Holloway – the others being Paris Cowan-Hall, Stefan Maierhofer and Dan Harding.

“I wouldn’t say you feel relaxed when you haven’t got a contract past the summer but I’m playing games now,” he said. “It’s about showing the manager and everyone else what I’m capable of.

“In time that will hopefully get sorted out. It is not at the forefront of my mind. The aim right now is to get as high a possible finish as we can in the league and get promoted.”

Cummings featured 36 times as Reading won promotion to the Premier League in 2012.

“We had about 15 games to go and went on a very good run which took us up as champions,” he said. “It shows you can never rule anything out until it is mathematically impossible.

“Hopefully we will get the top six. The top two would be even better.

“Consistency is the key. When you do get a good few wins you can build on that. You go into every match with confidence. When I’ve had success before you get that situation where everything goes with you, you don’t feel like you are going to lose when you step onto the pitch. You have that bit of arrogance.”

Saturday is a break from League One focus as Premier League AFC Bournemouth arrive in South London.

The Cherries looked on their way to a famous win at Arsenal on Tuesday night until Olivier Giroud sparked a comeback as the game finished 3-3.

Bournemouth reached the fifth round last season – losing 2-0 at home to Everton – and are suitably established as a top-flight side to not be making wholesale changes.

“They are a very good team who have been in the Premier League for a couple of years – this is our opportunity to show what we are about as a club and players,” said Cummings.

The concern is whether Millwall can keep out a fluid Cherries side who pass the ball with such swagger.

Harris has already held up the Lions’ inability to keep clean sheets as their major obstacle in having a successful campaign.

“Everyone in the team has got a part to play if we are conceding goals,” said Cummings. “It is going to be difficult if you let in two because you need to score two or three to get something.

“We work on it every day in training. All of us have got that hunger to keep clean sheets and I’m sure in time they will come.”