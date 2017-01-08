Revealed: How the Wimbledon connection helped Joe Aribo land Charlton Athletic deal

Charlton Athletic have a Wimbledon connection to thank for discovering emerging talent Joe Aribo, writes Richard Cawley.

The 20-year-old midfielder has produced a couple of nerveless League One starts for the Addicks and claimed three assists in Monday’s 4-1 thrashing of Bristol Rovers.

It was also his composed play and cross which saw Andrew Crofts volley a late leveller at Southend United on New Year’s Eve.

Aribo’s big opportunity came after his breakthrough campaign at Staines Town when he was recommended by Marcus Gayle – then boss – to Charlton’s development side manager Jason Euell.

The South Londoners ended up handing him a permanent deal in August 2015.

Gayle and Euell were team-mates at the old Wimbledon.

“What I liked about Joe, and it sparked an interest, is that he wasn’t too shy with me,” said Gayle. “Normally the youngsters step up and they are very quiet, not too sure if they should laugh.

“We hit it off straight away, playing little pranks and jokes. He came out of his shell and his performances in pre-season convinced me to trust him at 18.

“I had brought in more experienced players, certainly older than him and probably better at that time – but I knew he would mature. He played that whole season. In the last few games he was our best player.

“There was one game right near the end that we lost either 5-2 or 5-3 and I said to Joe in front of everybody ‘if you and I are here in the next two years then I haven’t done my job and neither have you’. I asked him to promise me he would be a pro and he said yes, in front of everyone in the dressing room.

“I got dismissed the next pre-season and told Joe I’d make a few calls. I rang Jason, out of courtesy, and told him to give the kid a ring – here’s his details and stats, I’m sure you’ll love him.

“I didn’t hear anything for two months and then one Saturday night he called back and said they wanted to sign him.

“I knew he’d like his style of play – left foot and gangly. He reminded me of a young Jason. He was pretty strong on the ball for his shape. Joe will fill out, I’m sure he has already.

“He’s fulfilling his promise to me. I’m just glad Jason took the recommendation. I just felt he needed to be in a professional environment. There are a lot of talented players in non league but the longer they stay there the more bad habits they start picking up.

“Joe had the mindset that he wanted to improve. He was very smart. He wasn’t like the other youngsters – that’s not meant disrespectfully, he just had a different vision. Joe knew if he played well enough and was consistent that things would turn around for him.

“I had him in a three-man midfield. He would dictate the game at times. Playing off the front foot he’d check off both shoulders – he’d receive the ball and pass it.

“About the only thing he didn’t do is assist or score goals. He never did it for me! Then I’d get messages from Jason saying he’s assisted again, scored again. It shows the progress you can make with the right people around you.

“Jason has pushed him up to Karl Robinson, who has taken a shine to him.”

Aribo recently penned a new contract until the summer of 2019.