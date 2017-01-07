Kevin Nolan’s Charlton match report: Joe Aribo shows he is no flash in the pan with hat-trick of assists

Naming Charlton’s man-of-the match after this rout of Bristol Rovers was an easy task for the match sponsors.

New owner of the match ball after his first career hat-trick, Josh Magennis was an obvious choice. But it wasn’t cut-and-dried. The three assists supplied by the outstanding Joe Aribo were an unusual hat-trick of another kind which on another day might have weighed in his favour. That’s four in two games for the fearless newcomer.

Having stepped up on Boxing Day to illuminate Charlton’s performance at Southend, where he laid on a last-gasp equaliser for Andrew Crofts, Aribo proved he was no one-game flash in the pan by spearheading a second demolition of Rovers this season. Should they never see him or Charlton again, the shellshocked Westcountrymen will consider it’s a day too soon.

Aribo supplied the axis to a rampant midfield trio including Ezri Konsa and Jordan Botaka which the bewildered visitors found impossible to control. Panicked by the pace and power of Charlton’s young guns, they resorted to ruthlessly chopping them down when out-manuouevred. The Addicks’ first three goals were the result of flagrantly conceded free-kicks.

Not that Charlton had it all their own way. Only a heavy touch applied by Jermaine Easter to Byron Moore’s fine, diagonal pass allowed an alert Dillon Phillips to intervene as early as the second minute. But Easter promptly redeemed himself when he profited from Patrick Bauer’s uncharacteristic slip, sprinted clear to round Phillips before coolly finishing into an empty net.

A portent of Rovers’ eventual downfall was provided by the combined assault of Lee Mansell and Lee Lawrence which heavily brought down Aribo a couple of yards outside the penalty area. Magennis’ flighted free-kick clipped the bar but the message clearly failed to get through to the Gas. Before the interval, Lee Brown was booked for a deliberate trip on Botaka though, to be fair, Morgan Fox joined him in referee Darren Deadman’s notebook for a similar foul on Moore.

As the first signs of impatience began rippling around The Valley, Charlton equalised, predictably from yet another free-kick. Mansell’s cold-blooded chopping down of Konsa gave Aribo the opportunity to float the setpiece to the far post where Magennis found enough space to glance a header down into the bottom left corner.

Five minutes after the break, the visitors’ villainy again cost them dearly. Clearly incapable of coping with Konsa’s movement, Peter Hartley followed the pattern set by his colleagues and tripped his elusive opponent. From the right side, Aribo delivered another delicious free-kick for Magennis, criminally unmarked following a bout of argy-bargy with his marker, to place a textbook header back across keeper Will Puddy and sweetly inside the far post.

Committed by now to a life of crime, Rovers refused to learn from their peccadilloes. On the hour, Mansell’s latest foul on Konsa earned him an overdue booking and the Addicks another inviting setpiece. This one was quickly transferred by Crofts to Aribo out wide on the left. Driving purposefully infield, the engine room dynamo briefly considered shooting before resisting temptation and choosing instead to pick out Jorge Teixeira – unmarked at the far post. A simple tap-in gave Charlton vital breathing space.

Anchored behind the kids, meanwhile, Crofts was ploughing his way through a daunting workload. His vital interception of Brown’s dangerously driven low cross seconds before Teixeira’s goal had denied Rory Gaffney a point-blank chance of levelling the scores. And the variety of his passing, which provided Ademola Lookman’s fine winner at MK, was again in evidence as the visitors were finished off by the pick of Charlton’s goals. Crofts’ glorious delivery bypassed Rovers central defence and received adhesive control from Magennis, who neatly stepped inside Tom Lockyer’s challenge. Opening his body elegantly, the bustling striker notched his eighth goal of a wholehearted season by curling a sumptuous drive into the opposite corner of Puddy’s net. With his irresistible two-year old nipper watching on, daddy was strutting his stuff by now.

In a fine, admittedly overdue victory, their first at home since they beat Port Vale 2-0 on November 19, there were other plus points for jubilant boss Karl Robinson. The return of evergreen Chris Solly will have heartened him, while the solid central defensive partnership of Bauer and Teixeira, even allowing for Bauer’s costly error, reduces the impact of Jason Pearce’s protracted absence. With Fox efficiently completing a reliable back four, Phillips was rarely troubled. Adam Chicksen has settled willingly into his wide left midfield role while the Konsa-Aribo-Botaka midfield partnership, with the seriously undervalued Crofts adding seniority and experience, will prove a handful for anyone. Up front, the yeoman Magennis goes through brick walls for the cause and his terrific hat-trick here was reward for his selfless attitude.

He might even have made it an even more impressive four late on had Konsa passed to him instead of wilfully shooting from an unpromising angle. Not one to hide his feelings, he suitably chided the rookie for his absentmindedness. But this was one of those days when anything and anyone could be forgiven.

Charlton (4-5-1): Phillips 6, Solly 7 (Ajose 82), Bauer 7, Teixeira 7, Fox 7, Botaka 8, Crofts 8, Aribo 9 (Ulvestad 78), Konsa 8 (Foley 82), Chicksen 7, Magennis 9. Not used: Mitov, Ahearne-Grant, Umerah, DaSilva.