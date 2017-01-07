South London Press analysis on Palace: Eagles in a tight spot – but they’ve been in far tougher situations

Crystal Palace have fought their way out of tighter relegation spots before, but the question is whether they still have the underlying steel to ensure their latest scrap ends in success after Tuesday’s 2-1 defeat to Swansea City.

At times the state of a football club can be overblown. If you really want a crisis then go back to May 2010 when the Eagles were in administration and needed to avoid defeat at Sheffield Wednesday to stay up.

That was real pressure. Ninety minutes of football to decide if the financial woes piled up even more for the rudderless South Londoners by dropping into League One.

The sobering loss to Swansea City is a bad setback, but nowhere near fatal. New manager Sam Allardyce has a transfer window to rebuild an underperforming squad that reflects his style of play. It’s not going to be a quick fix. The way things are going for the Eagles, fans will just accept a fix.

But the question is whether four seasons in the Premier League have softened some of Palace’s spiky edges. In times of adversity they have had the characters in the dressing room who turn up and deliver when it matters.

Now the focus is on the crop of 2016-17 to do the same. There are doubts whether they can, with their crushing ability to fritter away points yet again on display on Tuesday night.

For the second time in just over a month they folded in the closing stages to Swansea City. The six points collected by the Welsh club has been a significant contribution which has helped downgrade their own safety hopes from bleak to a fighting chance.

Allardyce had gripes after the match – not least the quick turnaround from the game at Arsenal and the fact their opponents had an extra day to recover. It’s a solid complaint. But it doesn’t explain why his team were so awful in the first 45 minutes and then rallied after the break. You’d expect a fade as the contest went on, not to start like the entire team had just completed a marathon.

Palace’s players seemed scared to take responsibility on a night where the home crowd started in frosty mood and quickly lost any patience that was lingering.

Passing backwards was met with jeers. The build-up was slow. Swansea gratefully accepted the lack of belief or conviction on show from the South Londoners and got down to business.

The only thing to quicken the pulse of the Eagles fans was anger. And it rolled down off the stands at half-time – a venomous reaction to being behind to Alfie Mawson’s header. Allardyce will have had far easier first home gigs. It was a tough, royally peed off audience.

Even the attempted half-time entertainment fell flat, just like the team.

A penalty shootout saw a youngster asked who his favourite Palace player was. “I don’t have one,” came the reply. It evoked a small cheer.

What has hugely damaged Palace is their injury list. The squad already looked as if it lacked strength in depth before the transfer window closed and you wonder if that has been a factor in some of the players being ruled out, that back-up options are not up to scratch making rotation less of an option.

Midweek was no different in terms of selection woes. Captain Scott Dann missed out with a slight hamstring while Christian Benteke damaged his shoulder in a penalty box tumble which failed to sway referee Paul Tierney and had to be replaced at half-time.

Even Wilfried Zaha’s wonderfully-taken volley which pulled Palace level was a cruel reminder that a team short of in-form attacking talent are about to lose a key man to the African Cup of Nations until potentially early February.

Allardyce will surely deploy a second string at Bolton in the FA Cup this weekend. Last season’s finalists have more pressing matters which mean that progression is not going to be a priority.

You’d imagine the experienced boss would rather be focusing solely on hammering the phones to set up incoming deals and working on the training ground to iron out those defensive shortcomings which are proving fatal.

Mawson’s goal was yet another conceded from a set-piece. The one-time Millwall target got away from marker Joel Ward way too easily and had no pressure on him as he guided Gylfi Sigurdsson’s free-kick across Wayne Hennessey.

And Swansea’s winner was also soft. Substitutes Leroy Fer and Angel Rangel combined, Martin Kelly playing the latter onside as the Spaniard raced onto a chipped pass to wallop into the net.

Rangel had been hugely fortunate not to concede a spot-kick when he handled as Bakary Sako broke into the box. The only break Palace are likely to get at the moment is a metatarsal injury.

Zaha’s temporary exit will leave a void that is almost impossible to fill. It came as absolutely no surprise that it was the club’s most popular academy product who led the charge to get the Eagles back into the Swansea match. He injected exuberance as he finally began to be fed the ball in areas where he could ask questions of a backline which had conceded 18 goals in their previous six away matches.

Of course, Palace wouldn’t be losing the fans’ favourite if new England boss Gareth Southgate had picked him. Picked ahead of him? Andros Townsend, ineffectual and subbed off early in the second half at Selhurst Park.

Palace (4-2-3-1): Hennessey 6, Ward 5, Tomkins 6, Delaney 6, Kelly 5 (Mutch 90), Ledley 5, Puncheon 6, Cabaye 6, Zaha 7, Townsend 5 (Sako 53, 6), Benteke 5 (Campbell 46, 6). Not used: Speroni, Flamini, Phillips, Lee.