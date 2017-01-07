Dons midfielder Reeves felt his side edged Millwall draw

Jake Reeves was pleased that AFC Wimbledon opened 2017 by stopping a losing sequence – but felt they deserved more from Monday’s 2-2 derby draw with Millwall.

The Dons had suffered back-to-back away reverses to Southend and Bristol Rovers before taking on their South London rivals.

But Wimbledon managed to take another points off the Lions in a fixture which was a huge improvement in terms of entertainment to a fairly dour stalemate at The Den in November.

When asked if it was important to get a first point on board since December 17, Reeves replied: “Massively. We had to get a result – a draw or a win – after a couple of bad ones over the Christmas period.

“It makes a good year a bit deflated at the end of it. For the fans, ourselves and the club we had to look ourselves in the mirror and say ‘what are we doing and why are we at this stage?’

“I thought we were the better side. We needed to regroup, get back to basics and show a bit of character – there is no better way to do that then having to come back twice from going behind.

“We did well and are slightly disappointed we didn’t carry on and get the win.”

The goal of the game was undoubtedly Aiden O’Brien’s early smash from the edge of the box.

But Reeves’ viewed it critically from a defensive perspective.

“It’s a good strike but it is disappointing from our point of view,” he said. “He should never get there. Our first header needs to be better, then we miss a tackle – and then we miss another one before he shoots.

“On our part it is a bad goal to concede.”

But former Lions striker Lyle Taylor played a key part in the fightback. First he flicked Darius Charles’ header home from close range and then beat O’Brien down the right before picking out Tom Elliott at the near post for the Dons’ second of the afternoon.

“The good thing about Lyle is that whenever you have him in your team then you know you have a goal threat,” said central midfielder Reeves. “You’ve just got to get him the ball. Sometimes he’ll play up front but naturally drift out to that right-hand side. He has got that bit of quality. Tom read it and it is a great goal.”

The focus shifts on Saturday as Wimbledon look to make the fourth round of the FA Cup as they travel to National League Sutton United.

An epic fightback in the final 10 minutes at non-league Curzon Ashton denied the Dons being a giantkilling in the last round – a match which was televised.

Sutton knocked out League Two Cheltenham Town at home to progress to this stage. They were 6-3 winners at Dartford in the first round.

“It is a great game for us,” said Reeves. “We didn’t want to be going into that with another loss and we have ironed that out.

“We want to be in the cup – no team should ever not want to be in it.

“It would be lovely to get into the fourth round. I’d take anyone of the big boys. It would be nice, wouldn’t it?”