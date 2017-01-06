Sheffield Wednesday’s persistence pays off as they secure Charlton left-back Morgan Fox

Morgan Fox has moved from Charlton to Sheffield Wednesday – signing a deal until the summer of 2020 with the Championship promotion-chasers.

The Addicks left-back was the subject of two bids at the end of the summer transfer window but they were rejected by the Addicks.

Sheffield Wednesday maintained their interest and made a fresh move in the 2017 window.

The fee is undisclosed.

Charlton boss Karl Robinson told the club’s website: “Every time Morgan Fox stepped on the pitch for Charlton, he gave his all for this club. He’s a hard-working, committed left back and we wish him all the best at Sheffield Wednesday.

“We agreed to let him go once we had a direct replacement for him lined up and I’m very pleased we have been able to sign Lewis on a permanent basis. We have very good depth at left-back and we’re continuing to focus on building a squad capable of achieving our goal – a place in the top six.”