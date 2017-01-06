Charlton complete deal for West Ham left-back Lewis Page

Friday, January 6, 2017
By Richard Cawley
Coventry City's Lewis Page and Southend Luke O'Neill battle for the ball

Charlton have completed a deal for West Ham United left-back Lewis Page – quickly moving to make sure they have options after selling Morgan Fox to Sheffield Wednesday.

The 20-year-old has signed a deal until the summer of 2019, with no fee disclosed.

Page has made Europa League appearances for the Hammers and spent the first half of this season on loan with Coventry City.

He said: “I got a chance to see him during his loan spell at Coventry and he’s a left back that fits in well with our system. He’s quick, likes to get forward and is a good crosser, I really like that in a full-back.

“We’re building a squad here to get into that top six and Lewis will be an important part of what we are trying to do.”

