“One of the best lunchtime experiences I’ve ever had” Jackson and Rye in Bank

Right in the heart of the city I stumbled across a real hidden gem. The American Style Jackson and Rye restaurant opened a new foodie haven on Old Jewry in Bank just before Christmas and I can safely say, when I visited on a cold December afternoon, it provided one of the best lunchtime experiences I’ve ever had, writes Nicky Sweetland.

The opulent Art Deco interior coupled with some subtle lighting helps to create a luxurious ambiance, but somehow an affable and relaxed air is also maintained, which results in the perfect atmosphere for anyone who fancies a break from the hustle and bustle of the world outside.

I consulted the waiting staff to get their opinions before I ordered and I started with a Beetroot and Curd salad (goats cheese, balsamic vinegar, walnuts, £5.50), which was a fabulously tangy mix of flavours, while fresh and light, so also perfect as a light bite.

I then feasted on beef short rib, prepared in the smoker on site and served with fresh coleslaw, gherkins and a tankard filled with thick cut chips (£18.50). The tender flesh fell off the bone and the wondrous smoky aftertaste lingered long after my final mouthful.

The rich and succulent main meal was helped along with a glass of Cabernet Sauvignon before I ventured on to dessert. Again on the advice of my waiter I sampled an exquisite Melting chocolate sundae (£6.95). Hot butterscotch sauce is used to melt the chocolate bauble before your eyes leaving a rich brownie topped with sumptuous vanilla ice cream; a warming and truly delectable sweet treat.

The buoyant bistro is also busy at breakfast time and is a great place to go for an after work dinner. With its location in the middle of the business quarter and the abundance of dishes to choose from, for all sizes of appetite, you really can’t go wrong at Jackson and Rye.

The company also has restaurants in Soho, Chiswick, Richmond and Kingston. You can get more details by visiting the website http://www.jacksonrye.com